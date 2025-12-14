World’s Oldest Bridge: Vintage Charm At 2,875 Years Old, Still In Use, Guinness Record Holder- Not in US, China But Located in…

Bridges built thousands of years ago continue to stand across different parts of the world, offering insight into early human engineering and construction methods. Some of these ancient structures are still in use today, while others remain as historical remnants.

The oldest datable bridge, listed in the Guinness Book of Records, is still in use. It is a slab-stone, single-arch bridge over the River Meles in Izmir, Turkey. Formerly known as Smyrna, the city has preserved this bridge, which dates back to around 850 BC. The structure continues to serve as a crossing point.

In Greece, remains of even older bridges have been found near Mycenae. These Mycenaean bridges, dated to around 1600 BC, once crossed the River Havos. Though no longer in use, their remains highlight advanced construction techniques used during the Bronze Age.

Roman Bridges Across Europe

Several bridges built during the Roman period have survived for centuries and are still standing today. One such structure is the Pons Fabricius in Rome, Italy. Built in 62 BC, it is the oldest Roman bridge still in use within the city. The bridge continues to connect the banks of the Tiber River.

Another ancient Roman bridge is the Pont Julien in southeastern France. Constructed in 3 BC during the reign of Emperor Augustus, it formed part of the Roman road network. The bridge linked the towns of Cavaillon and Forcalquier and remains largely intact.

Ancient Bridges in Turkey and Spain

In modern-day Turkey, the Caravan Bridge, also known as the Severan Bridge, dates back to the 9th century BC. Built during the Roman period, the stone bridge once served travellers, traders, and armies moving through the region.

Spain is home to the Alcántara Bridge, completed in 106 AD. Spanning the Tagus River, the bridge stands as one of the most well-preserved examples of Roman engineering. Its stone arches have survived centuries of use and environmental exposure.

These ancient bridges continue to offer valuable insight into early construction methods and the historical importance of transport routes across civilisations.

Khaju Bridge

Another notable bridge is the Khaju Bridge in Isfahan, Iran, which was constructed in the mid-17th century during the reign of Shah Abbas II. Built across the Zayandeh River, the structure serves both as a bridge and a dam, helping regulate water flow in the region. Featuring multiple stone arches, the bridge reflects the engineering practices of the Safavid era and remains one of Isfahan’s notable historical structures.