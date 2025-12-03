Advertisement
World’s Oldest Company Is 1,447 Years Old – The Family Secret That Kept It Alive Will Amaze You

Founded in 578 CE, this family-led Japanese construction company has survived dynasties, wars and bankruptcy and continues to work even today.

Dec 03, 2025
World's Oldest Company: Amid millions of companies across the globe, one business stands out for surviving the test of time like no other. Kongō Gumi, a Japanese construction company founded in 578 CE, holds the title of the world’s oldest company still operating today. Specialising in building and repairing Buddhist temples for over 1,400 years, it has witnessed generations rise and fall, but its legacy continues even today.

The story begins with Shigemitsu Kongō, a Korean immigrant who arrived in Japan more than 1,400 years ago. He was commissioned to build Japan’s first Buddhist temple, Shitenno-ji, in Osaka. His expertise in temple construction soon expanded to palaces and other architectural projects, and his descendants carried on the business for centuries.

Although the Kongō family no longer runs the company directly, their influence endures. In 2006, Kongō Gumi faced bankruptcy and was acquired by the Takamatsu Construction Group.

Today, it functions as a subsidiary within the group, known as the Kongō Gumi Division, and continues its traditional craftsmanship in temple construction. The legacy is carried forward by the 41st head, Masakazu Kongō’s daughter, keeping the family name closely tied to the business.

Before its acquisition, the company employed around 100 workers and reported an annual revenue of 7.5 billion yen (approximately Rs 4.33 billion) in 2005. Despite its long history, the company had debts amounting to 4 billion yen (Rs 2.31 billion) at the time.

Its last president from the Kongō family, Masakazu Kongō, represented the 40th generation of leaders.

From its humble beginnings in the 6th century to surviving modern economic challenges, Kongō Gumi is not only a company, it is a symbol of craftsmanship, resilience and the extraordinary ability of a family enterprise to endure through centuries of change.

