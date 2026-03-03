Advertisement
BHUTAN

World’s only signal-free country: Not America, France or European nations; Check how it manages roads

Bhutan, is the world’s only country that is often called free of traffic signals. Notably, the population of Bhutan is around 8 lakhs only and the country has around 1.3 lakhs cars. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
AI Image: Gemini

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited India during AI Impact Summit and during an event at the British High Commission in Delhi, he said that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) can solve complex global problems, it "can't yet fix Delhi's traffic". Two Indian cities - Delhi and Bengaluru are infamous for their traffic. While many cities across the globe struggle to manage traffic, there is a country that has no traffic signal and yet, no traffic jam takes place. 

If you are wondering if this may be a lie, let us tell you that India’s neighbour, Bhutan, is the world’s only country that is often called free of traffic signals. Notably, the population of Bhutan is around 8 lakhs only and the country has around 1.3 lakhs cars. Due to less population and less vehicles, the country effectively manages traffic using old methods.

How Does Bhutan Manage Traffic?

1. Traffic Police at Key Intersections
Instead of signals, trained traffic police manually direct vehicles at busy junctions using hand gestures. This system is considered more efficient for Bhutan’s traffic volume.

2. Roundabouts & Road Design
Most intersections are built as roundabouts, which naturally regulate vehicle flow without the need for signals.

3. Low Vehicle Density
Bhutan has relatively low traffic compared to densely populated countries. Fewer vehicles reduce congestion pressure.

4. Strict Driving Discipline
The country enforces strong road safety norms, and drivers generally follow lane discipline and speed limits.

5. Cultural & Policy Approach
Bhutan prioritizes environmental preservation and planned urban growth under its Gross National Happiness model, which indirectly helps manage traffic sustainably.

Does It Work?

Yes — for Bhutan’s scale and traffic levels, the system functions smoothly. However, experts note that such a model may not work in highly urbanized, high-density countries. In short, Bhutan proves that with controlled urban planning, disciplined driving, and lower congestion, traffic lights are not always necessary.

