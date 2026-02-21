Advertisement
World’s smallest Island country: Just 21 sq km in area, only 10,000 people live here

World’s smallest Island country: The world’s smallest island country is Nauru, a tiny nation located in the central Pacific Ocean. It has a population of around 10,000 to 12,000 people.

World’s smallest Island country: The world’s smallest island country is Nauru, a tiny nation located in the central Pacific Ocean. Though small in size, this independent republic has a unique history, culture, and global presence. Nauru covers 21 square kilometres, making it the smallest island country in the world. It is also the third smallest country overall, after Vatican City and Monaco. The island lies northeast of Australia and is part of the Micronesia region.

The country has a population of around 10,000 to 12,000 people. Unlike most nations, Nauru does not have an official capital city. Government offices are located in the Yaren district.

Cultural heritage

The people of Nauru are mainly of Micronesian origin. The official languages are Nauruan and English. Traditional culture is deeply rooted in family ties, community life, and respect for elders.

Fishing and coconut cultivation were once central to daily life. Even today, community gatherings, church events, and local celebrations remain important parts of social life. Christianity is the dominant religion on the island.

Economy and challenges

Nauru was once one of the richest countries per capita due to its phosphate mining industry. Phosphate, used in fertilizers, brought significant wealth during the late 20th century. However, heavy mining also damaged much of the island’s land, creating long-term environmental challenges.

Today, Nauru’s economy relies on limited resources, regional partnerships, and support agreements with countries such as Australia. The country faces challenges such as limited freshwater supply, dependence on imports, and vulnerability to climate change.

Despite its tiny land area, Nauru is a fully independent republic and a member of the United Nations. It has its own government, flag, and national identity.

