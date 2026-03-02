World’s strongest air defence? Iran-Israel clash puts systems to the test

New Delhi: The Middle East is witnessing a full-scale war, with the recent US-Israel strikes on Iran intensifying the situation. The elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has added to regional instability. Over the past 24 hours, allied forces have reportedly airdropped thousands of bombs at targets inside Iran, while Iranian forces have retaliated by targeting Israeli cities and US military bases and assets across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Amid this rising escalation, experts and analysts are examining which country’s air defence system is best equipped to counter modern aerial threats.

Air defence systems are designed to detect, track and neutralise incoming threats such as missiles, drones, fighter jets and rockets before they can reach their targets. These systems rely on a combination of radar, sensors, command and control centres and interceptor missiles.

Radar detects incoming threats, command systems assess the level of danger and interceptors are deployed to neutralise the target mid-air. In modern warfare, attacks often begin from the sky, making air defence a primary shield for national security.

Looking at defence budgets and resources, reports from institutions such as the International Institute for Strategic Studies and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute indicate that Israel spends roughly $19 billion on defence annually, while Iran’s defence budget is estimated between $7 and $8 billion. Tel Aviv invests heavily in technology upgrades and system efficiency, while Tehran relies on a larger population, which can be an advantage in prolonged conflicts.

Israel’s air defence is regarded as one of the most advanced multi-layered systems in the world. Its Iron Dome is specifically designed to intercept short-range rockets and missiles, with a reported success rate exceeding 90 percent. David’s Sling handles medium-range missiles and cruise missiles, while Arrow-3 provides long-range ballistic missile defence, neutralising threats near the edge of space.

Israel has also deployed the Iron Beam, a laser-based system offering rapid response at relatively low cost. Together, these systems form a comprehensive defence network that operates across multiple layers, from short-range to long-range threats.

Iran has strengthened its domestic air defence capabilities in recent years. It operates the long-range S-300 PMU2 system purchased from Russia, which was considered a strategic shield but suffered setbacks during Israeli airstrikes in October 2024.

In response, Tehran concentrated on domestic alternatives, including the Bavar-373 long-range system, which uses Sayyad-4B missiles reportedly capable of reaching 300 kilometres. Medium-range Khordad-15 systems are claimed to detect stealth aircraft up to 85 kilometres away, while the Sevom Khordad system, which got fame after downing a US drone in 2019, can engage targets at distances up to 105 kilometres.

Iranian sources claim their systems can engage fifth-generation fighter jets, but independent analysts generally assess Israel’s technology as more advanced.

In terms of air fleets, Israel reportedly operates over 600 aircraft, including modern fighters such as the F-35I Adir, F-16I and F-15I, with stealth capabilities provided by the F-35.

Iran has a fleet exceeding 500 aircraft, but many are older models like the F-4, F-5 and F-14. Tehran is also working to acquire Russian Su-35 jets, although full deployment is unconfirmed. Analysts consider Israel to have a technical edge in aerial capability.

Considering technology, multi-layered defence and operational success, Israel’s air defence network is widely seen as stronger. Systems such as Iron Dome and Arrow-3 have successfully intercepted numerous threats, offering robust protection against missile and drone attacks.

While possessing larger missile and drone stocks, Iran is generally considered to have a slightly weaker air defence capability compared to Israel’s advanced systems.