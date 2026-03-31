World’s top 10 naval air fleets in 2026: Where does India stand among global powers?

New Delhi: Naval strength has long measured a nation’s power. In the past, battleships and cruisers ruled the seas. Today, aircraft at sea do much of the work, giving navies reach beyond their surface ships. Carrier fighters, patrol planes and helicopters conduct reconnaissance, anti-submarine duties and long-range operations.

The size of a nation’s naval aviation fleet offers a measure of its maritime reach, operational flexibility and strategic priorities.

1. United States – 2,484 aircraft

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The American navy leads the world in both scale and capability. Its roughly 2,484 naval aircraft include fighter jets, airborne early warning planes, anti-submarine helicopters and specialised reconnaissance platforms.

Aircraft carriers such as the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Nimitz serve as mobile airbases. They are capable of launching strikes or surveillance anywhere on the globe.

Carrier Air Wings combine F/A-18 Super Hornets, E-2 Hawkeyes, EA-18G Growlers and MH-60R/S helicopters, creating a multi-mission force ready for both combat and intelligence operations.

Maritime patrol aircraft such as the P-8 Poseidon extend the Navy’s vision over oceans, while MV-22 Ospreys provide support for amphibious forces. This sprawling aviation component keeps the US Navy dominant above and below the waves.

2. China – 436 aircraft

China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy has expanded its air power dramatically in recent years. Around 436 naval aircraft now operate from carriers such as Liaoning and Shandong, with more carriers under construction.

The fleet includes J-15 fighters modified for carrier operations and a variety of shipborne helicopters for anti-submarine warfare and search-and-rescue.

Patrol aircraft extend China’s surveillance over the South China Sea and beyond, while investments in submarines and surface ships complement the air arm.

Together, these forces show Beijing’s ambitions to project power both regionally and into open oceans.

3. Japan – 291 aircraft

Japan maintains a highly capable naval aviation arm with approximately 291 aircraft. Its Izumo-class helicopter destroyers now deploy F-35B fighters along with maritime helicopters, supporting anti-submarine patrols, early warning missions and joint operations with allies.

Even with constitutional restrictions on offensive operations, Japan’s naval air power ensures coastal defence and rapid response across the East China Sea and wider Pacific. It shows a sophisticated balance of deterrence and operational readiness.

4. India – 258 aircraft

India operates about 258 naval aircraft, emphasising strategic reach across the Indian Ocean. Its carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, carry a mix of fighters, early warning aircraft and helicopters.

Naval helicopters conduct anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol and search-and-rescue missions, while fixed-wing aircraft extend surveillance across critical sea lanes. The country’s naval air power supports partnerships and regional influence, strengthening its growing role as a maritime player.

5. France – 170 aircraft

Led by the nuclear-powered carrier Charles de Gaulle, France fields around 170 aircraft. Rafale M fighters, E-2C Hawkeyes and NH90 helicopters provide a combination of strike, reconnaissance and maritime security capabilities.

French naval aviation supports missions across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, combining patrol aircraft and shipborne helicopters to ensure maritime safety, anti-submarine coverage and coalition readiness.

6. Mexico – 140 aircraft

The Mexican Navy’s fleet of approximately 138 aircraft handles coastal security, combats illegal activity and responds to disasters. Exercises such as the RIMPAC and the UNITAS demonstrate Mexico’s growing integration with allied forces.

Modernisation includes replacing older US-made ships with domestic vessels, such as the POLA-class frigate ARM Reformador, while offshore patrol vessels and amphibious assets handle long-range patrol, surveillance and humanitarian operations.

7. Italy – 121 aircraft

Italy’s naval aviation fleet includes about 121 aircraft supporting the Mediterranean and beyond. Carrier-capable helicopters and fixed-wing patrol planes perform anti-submarine missions, coastal surveillance and search-and-rescue.

Integration with NATO operations ensures Italy can respond across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

8. United Kingdom – 93 aircraft

The Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm operates close to 100 aircraft, providing air power wherever needed. Carrier-capable jets and helicopters like the F-35 Lightning II, Merlin and Wildcat expand operational reach, allowing the United Kingdom to deploy forces across global theatres.

9. South Korea – 71 aircraft

South Korea fields 71 aircraft tasked with anti-submarine patrol and coastal defense. Maritime helicopters operate from surface ships, offering flexible surveillance and rapid response in a tense regional environment.

10. Brazil – 58 aircraft

Responsible for the “Blue Amazon”, the Brazilian Navy maintains around 58 aircraft for maritime security, law enforcement and riverine operations. The fleet supports coastal defense, anti-drug missions and disaster response, while integrating with marine and naval forces across Brazil’s vast waterways.