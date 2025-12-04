World’s Top 100 Defence Manufacturers Unveiled – Check Where India Stands In The List

World's Top Weapon Manufacturers: India has achieved a major milestone in expanding its indigenous defence industry under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released its latest report on December 1, 2025, listing the top 100 arms-producing companies worldwide. India proudly has three firms included in the prestigious ranking.

Which Indian Companies Made The List?

According to the report, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which produces the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet, ranks 44th among the world’s top arms manufacturers. The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), known for its radar and electronic warfare systems, secured the 58th position.

Meanwhile, the Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL), a major producer of warships and submarines, has been placed at 91st in the SIPRI list.

US Dominates The List

The report highlights that four of the top five global arms producers are based in the United States, including the Lockheed Martin, the RTX, the Northrop Grumman and the General Dynamics. The only non-American company in the top five is the UK-based BAE Systems, which holds the fourth position.

Record Revenues

Titled ‘The SIPRI Top 100 Arms-Producing and Military Services Companies, 2024’, the report states that sales from the world’s leading arms manufacturers reached a record $679 billion in 2024.

The combined revenue of three of the top firms of the United State (the Lockheed Martin, the Northrop Grumman and the General Dynamics) rose by 3.8 percent to $334 billion in 2024. Out of the top 100 companies globally, 39 are from the United States, and 30 of these recorded revenue growth over the year.

This ranking not only highlights the dominance of American and European defence firms but also signals the growing strength and global relevance of India’s defence manufacturing sector.

With the HAL, the BEL and the MDL making their mark, India is also establishing itself as a serious player in the global arms market.