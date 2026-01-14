Advertisement
NewsWorldWorld’s Top 5 Navies 2026: India Missed Out, See Where China And Pakistan Stand
GLOBAL NAVY RANKING 2026

World’s Top 5 Navies 2026: India Missed Out, See Where China And Pakistan Stand

The WDMMW released a list of the top 40 navies worldwide. The ranking evaluates fleets on ship numbers, modernisation projects, logistical support, attack capabilities and defense under fire.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 05:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
World’s Top 5 Navies 2026: India Missed Out, See Where China And Pakistan StandRepresentative image (Reuters)

Washington: The latest ranking of the world's most powerful navies places India outside the top five. China and Pakistan rise in influence as their fleets expand. The World Directory of Modern Warships and Submarines (WDMMW) released a global list using a "True Value Rating" that goes beyond numbers, focussing on overall combat strength and modernisation.

The United States holds the top position with unmatched power and eleven aircraft carriers. China follows with rapid fleet growth, surpassing Washington in numbers in some areas. Overall combat capacity keeps Beijing in the second spot. Indonesia, South Korea and Japan rank above India in the list.

With around 155 commissioned vessels, South Korea ranks fifth. Its navy includes 22 submarines, an aircraft carrier under construction and nearly 70,000 personnel, including marines. The FFX Batch IV frigate programme advances anti-submarine and surface warfare capabilities. South Korea positions itself strategically in the Asia-Pacific.

Indonesia comes fourth with approximately 245 vessels. The navy develops "blue-water" capabilities to secure the archipelago’s maritime routes. Its fleet consists of frigates, submarines, patrol craft, amphibious ships and other vessels.

Russia ranks third with a complex naval force. Its fleet includes nuclear-capable submarines, advanced anti-ship missiles, ballistic missile submarines and nuclear attack submarines. Surface ships carry long-range hypersonic Zircon and cruise Caliber missiles.

China occupies the second spot with continuous modernisation. The fleet rapidly expands in numbers and technology. The country operates three aircraft carriers with a fourth under construction. Plans exist to reach nine carriers by 2035. The WDMMW highlights China’s modernisation as a key factor in its growing dominance.

The United States is number one with extensive combat capabilities. Eleven aircraft carriers operate mostly on nuclear power. A large fleet of surface ships and submarines includes Virginia-class attack submarines. Modern light combat vessels complement the traditional cruisers.

Japan ranks sixth. India appears seventh with a True Value Rating of 100.5. The Indian Navy has two aircraft carriers, 19 submarines, seventy-four fleet corvettes and five amphibious assault units. INS Vikrant joined in 2022 along with INS Vikramaditya. India maintains two nuclear-powered Arihant-class submarines capable of launching missiles.

Pakistan ranks twenty-sixth. Its navy has no aircraft carriers. It operates eight submarines and 28 fleet corvettes. China is delivering AIP-equipped submarines to Pakistan. These vessels are still in training and not yet operational. Full deployment is expected within one to two years.

