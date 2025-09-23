World vs Israel: Netanyahu Warns UK, Canada, Australia – ‘No Palestinian State Will Happen’

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning countries against recognising Palestine, declaring in no uncertain terms that a Palestinian state will not be allowed west of the Jordan River. The statement came after Britain, Canada and Australia officially recognised Palestine on Sunday, a move Netanyahu strongly condemned, calling it “a reward for terrorism”.

In a statement issued from his office, he said that he would respond to their decisions after returning from his visit to the United States. He described the recognition of a Palestinian state as a direct incentive for terrorism and a threat to Israel’s security.

He highlighted the events of October 7 and addressed world leaders who recognised Palestine, saying, “This is a clear message to those leaders: you are giving terrorism a tremendous reward.”

Support a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the three nations called for the immediate end of Hamas activities.

The Israeli prime minister reiterated, “And I have another message for you: this will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. For years, despite enormous pressure from both domestic and international quarters, I have blocked the establishment of that terrorist state.”

Netanyahu emphasised that Israel’s efforts over the years have combined political skill and determination to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state in the region. During this period, Jewish settlements have been doubled, and the strategy to maintain Israel’s territorial control has continued.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also condemned the decisions of the countries recognising Palestine. The official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read, “This work has been carried out with strong resolve and careful diplomacy. The Jewish population in Judea and Samaria has been doubled, and we will continue on this path. Any new attempt to establish a terrorist state in the heart of our land will be met with a response after my return from the United States.”

Following the recognition of Palestine, the Australian Prime Minister’s Office released a statement affirming, “Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign state of Palestine. By doing so, Australia acknowledges the legitimate and longstanding aspirations of the Palestinian people for self-determination.”

The recognition of Palestine by multiple countries comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, delivering a significant diplomatic setback for Tel Aviv. The ground offensive in Gaza has resulted in continuous civilian casualties, and Israel has repeatedly asked residents to evacuate the area.

Analysts suggest that Israel may now move to consolidate control over the western parts of Gaza, with American support, a step that could intensify tensions with the international community.

The recognition by Britain, Canada and Australia may further complicate Israel’s plans and increase diplomatic pressures, while potentially reshaping the balance of power in the region.