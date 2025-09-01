World War I: How A Lemon Led To Unmasking Of A German Spy – The Untold Story Of A Secret Weapon

New Delhi: Could a single lemon lead to someone's execution? It sounds absurd, but this bizarre truth was revealed over a century ago during the heat of World War I.

In 1915, at the peak of the war, a seemingly innocent lemon became the cause of death for a German spy. Now blackened with time, this lemon is preserved in cotton, serving as one of the most intriguing remnants displayed in the MI5’s first public exhibition at the National Archives in Kew, London earlier this year.

This lemon was once used to conceal invisible ink, a technique long known to spies and intelligence agencies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How Did The Lemon End Up In Britain?

The man who brought this lemon to Britain was Karl Müller, a German national. He entered Britain in 1915 when the war was at its peak, pretending to be a Russian shipping broker.

Using forged documents and a false identity, he infiltrated Britain, presenting himself as a refugee from Belgium. But in reality, Müller was a German intelligence agent, tasked with spying on British military activities.

The Spy’s Secret Weapon

Müller used the lemon as a tool to relay critical information to Germany. He would puncture the fruit with a pen nib and write messages behind the words using the lemon juice. To reveal these hidden messages, all one had to do was apply heat. This technique, similar to invisible ink, was a centuries-old spy craft.

How Müller Was Caught

During the war, Britain was closely monitoring espionage activities. Their postal censorship office was especially vigilant about incoming letters from enemy nations. One day, suspicious mail was sent from Rotterdam to Britain, triggering an investigation.

After heating the letter, MI5 agents discovered coded messages detailing military drills in Epsom and departures from southern ports.

The evidence led MI5 to John Han, a German-origin baker from Deptford, who was working as Müller’s accomplice.

When agents searched Han’s house, they found a lemon that had been punctured with a pen and blotting paper. The lemon showed signs of secret writing, which confirmed Müller’s use of the fruit as a covert communication device.

Following the lead, investigators visited Müller’s residence. They found another lemon, carefully sliced into pieces and wrapped in cotton.

When Müller was questioned about why he carried a lemon, he claimed it was for cleaning his teeth. The officers were not convinced.

The Evidence Was Infallible

Forensic experts examined the materials Müller had been using. Under a microscope, they found traces of the lemon’s cells on his pen nib, an evidence that he had indeed been using the lemon as invisible ink.

In June 1915, Müller and Han were secretly tried at Old Bailey. While Han was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment, Müller was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to death.

On June 23, 1915, he was taken to the Tower of London. Calmly, he shook hands with each of the firing squad members, then had a blindfold placed over his eyes. Moments later, he was executed by the firing squad.

The Aftermath

But Müller’s story did not end with his death. MI5 continued sending fabricated reports under Müller’s name to the German intelligence agency in Antwerp. This tactic made Berlin believe that their spy was still active, and money continued to flow across the English Channel.

The British Security Service used this money to purchase a two-seater Morris car. It was fittingly named “The Müller” and was used for surveillance operations.

This incredible tale of a lemon that played a key role in a spy’s fate is a testament to the creativity and audacity of espionage during the First World War.

Once an innocent fruit, the lemon is now a chilling reminder of the lengths to which spies would go and how seemingly small objects could alter the course of history.