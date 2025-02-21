'World War III Not Far Away': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, while speaking at FII Priority Summit in Miami, warned that "World War III is not far away" but claimed that his leadership would prevent it from happening.

Trump said that if former US President Joe Biden's administration had continued, the world would have been in war.

"There's no profit for anyone in having World War III, and you're not so far away from it. I'll tell you right now. You're not so far away. If we would've had this administration for another year, you would've been in a war three, and now it's not going to happen," he said.

Trump said that although the US will not participate in any of these wars, he will stop them.

"We're going to stop people from these stupid, never-ending wars. We're not going to partake in them ourselves, but we'll be stronger and more powerful than anybody by far. And if it ever came to war, there is nobody that will be able to come close to us, but we don't think that's going to ever happen," he said.

Trump quoted Elon Musk in a post on X and said, "Elon Musk: The President's instincts on Ukraine are absolutely right. It is really sad that so many parents have lost their sons, and so many sons their fathers in this pointless war".

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that the United States has spent USD 200 billion more than Europe, while Europe's financial contributions are "guaranteed" and the US gets no return.

Trump accused Zelenskyy of persuading the United States to invest billions of dollars in a war he believed could not be won, questioning the allocation of resources and Europe's lack of equal financial contribution. Trump also called Zelenskyy a dictator without elections.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and "TRUMP," will never be able to settle."