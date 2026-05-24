World will get ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio in Delhi
The remarks come amid positive momentum in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks and a possible deal.
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a joint Press briefing alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, said the world will get ‘good news’ in the next few hours.
The remarks come amid positive momentum in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks and a possible deal.
This is a developing news story; further details are awaited.
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