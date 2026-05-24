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NewsWorldWorld will get ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio in Delhi
US SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO

World will get ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio in Delhi

The remarks come amid positive momentum in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks and a possible deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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World will get ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio in DelhiUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with EAM S Jaishankar at a joint press briefing in New Delhi (Image: IANS)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a joint Press briefing alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, said the world will get ‘good news’ in the next few hours.

The remarks come amid positive momentum in the ongoing US-Iran peace talks and a possible deal.

This is a developing news story; further details are awaited.

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