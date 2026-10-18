/France protests turn violent: 143-Year-Old Limoges Town Hall burnt down; Vance blames mass immigration

A burning town hall in France has become the centre of a political attack from Washington. US Vice President JD Vance blamed immigration for violence during nationwide protests over rising living costs and poor school conditions. French authorities reported 1,200 arrests after clashes, looting and fires across the country on Saturday, while President Emmanuel Macron promised to prosecute those responsible.
Vance shared footage on X on October 17 showing flames engulfing the city hall in Limoges, central France. He blamed the incident on failures to integrate immigrants and compared it with US politics.
"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country," Vance wrote.
Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026
The October 17 protests brought students, unions, workers and former Yellow Vest campaigners into the streets. The movement began in mid-September, when secondary-school students protested teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating facilities. Anger over fuel, food and energy prices helped widen the demonstrations.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said around 550,000 people joined 110 marches nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. Organisers put attendance at 800,000. The CGT trade union backed calls for higher wages and pensions, lower prices and better protection for public services.
Much of the marching was peaceful. Violence broke out around Paris's Place de la République, where masked groups threw objects at officers, and police used tear gas and water cannons. Shops were looted and vehicles were set on fire. In Marseille, rioters entered city hall and damaged a police station. A tourist office burnt in Lyon, and Limoges city hall suffered major fire damage.
French Interior Minister Nunez initially reported about 400 arrests. By late Saturday, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the total had risen to 1,200, with 150 police officers injured. Nunez blamed radical far-left groups and people exploiting the protests to loot shops.
Authorities also opened an investigation after a protester lost a hand in Saint-Etienne. Nunez did not confirm reports that a police grenade caused the injury. Police tactics had already come under scrutiny during earlier school demonstrations.
Macron condemned the attacks on public buildings and businesses in a statement on X.
"No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," the French president wrote.
Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République. Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis. Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation. Nous ferons tous bloc face aux semeurs de chaos, qui ne cherchent qu’à abattre nos institutions et empêchent ceux qui expriment pacifiquement leurs revendications de le faire.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026
French Interior Minister Lecornu defended the right to protest peacefully and condemned arson, looting and attacks on property. He said the government would not be intimidated by groups seeking to use violence ahead of France's presidential election, due in spring 2027.
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