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  • /France protests turn violent: 143-Year-Old Limoges Town Hall burnt down; Vance blames mass immigration

France protests turn violent: 143-Year-Old Limoges Town Hall burnt down; Vance blames mass immigration

France protests: More than 1,200 people were arrested as demonstrations over rising living costs and poor school conditions led to clashes, fires and looting. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
France protests turn violent: 143-Year-Old Limoges Town Hall burnt down; Vance blames mass immigration
Image Credit: X/@visegrad24, ANI/Reuters. Protests in France.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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