Top 10 Most Dangerous Countries In The World: The global conflict and rising crime have pushed many countries into a dangerous zone, especially for tourists. There are many countries where even residents are facing threats to their lives. Global survey agency Numbeo has now released the 'Safety Index by Country 2025' ranking 147 countries and to many's surprise, the United States ranks below India and Pakistan. The world's most dangerous country is Venezuela while the safest country is the Andorra.

As per the Numbeo list, India ranks 66 and Pakistan 65 (the lower the better) while the United States ranks 89th on the list. The United Kingdom ranks 87th while France ranks 110.

The war-torn Ukraine ranks 80 and Russia at the 51st place.

World's Top 10 Most Dangerous Countries:

Venezuela

Papua New Guinea

Haiti

Afghanistan

South Africa

Honduras

Trinidad and Tobago

Syria

Jamaica

Peru

Numbeo ranked 147 countries based on overall crime levels, using survey data from website visitors. The rankings consider how safe residents feel walking during the day and night, along with concerns about mugging, robbery, car theft, physical attacks, public harassment, and discrimination based on factors like skin colour, ethnicity, gender, or religion.