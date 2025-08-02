In a remarkable and heartwarming event, a baby boy was born from an embryo that was frozen over 30 years ago. The child was born to Lindsey and Tim Pierce, a couple from Ohio, United States, on Saturday. The embryo, preserved since the early 1990s, marks an impressive milestone for reproductive medicine.

According to a BBC report, this is believed to be the longest an embryo has been frozen before leading to a successful live birth. The rare case highlights the remarkable achievement and advancement in fertility science.

Adoption Of 30-Year-Old Embryo

Lindsey and Tim Pierce had been trying to have a child for seven years before deciding to adopt a frozen embryo. The BBC further reported, the embryo was created in 1994 through IVF by Linda Archerd (62). She and her then-husband had created four embryos, one of which led to the birth of their daughter, now 30 years old. The remaining three embryos were frozen and stored for decades, one of which has now resulted in the birth of Lindsey and Tim’s baby boy.

Linda separated from her husband; however, she wanted to be involved with the baby that would be born from her embryos. Thus, she kept the embryos in storage until she found a Christian embryo adoption agency.

According to the BBC, Linda told MIT Technology Review that she wanted her embryos to be adopted by a Caucasian married and Christian couple from the US. The baby boy has been named Thaddeus Daniel Pierce.

The birth of Thaddeus could bring hope to countless families seeking alternative paths to parenthood.

Significance of IVF Treatment

The IVF treatment has, for a long time, made the dreams of many people of becoming parents come true. Speaking of the treatment's procedure, according to an ANI report, the In-vitro fertilization means that eggs are taken from the ovaries and fertilized with sperm outside of the body in an IVF centre lab.

Meanwhile, as per IANS, scientists in the UK used a three-person IVF technique to bring to life eight children and spared them from genetic mitochondrial disease. The infants, four girls and four boys, including one set of identical twins, were born using DNA from three people.