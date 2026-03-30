World's second chokepoint, Bab al-Mandeb, is at Houthis crosshairs - But WHY? Explained

The world has spent the past month grappling with the Strait of Hormuz closure. Fuel rationing, soaring oil prices, empty shelves and economic disruption across dozens of countries have followed. It has been, by any measure, a crisis without modern precedent. Now there is a second threat on the horizon, and this one comes from Yemen.

The Houthis, the Iranian-backed armed group that controls much of northern Yemen, have entered the Iran war. Over the weekend, they launched cruise missiles and drones towards Israel in what they described as their first and second military operations against the country. The strikes may or may not cause significant damage. But what has alarmed analysts far more than the missiles themselves is what the Houthis said next --- that closing Bab al-Mandeb, the narrow strait they already effectively control, is among their options.

If that happens, two of the world's three critical maritime chokepoints will be shut at the same time. The global economy, already under severe strain, would face a blow of an entirely different magnitude.

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Where exactly is Bab al-Mandeb?

The strait sits at the southern end of the Red Sea, squeezed between Yemen to its northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa to its southwest. It connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, which opens out into the Indian Ocean, and at its narrowest point is just 29 kilometres wide, limiting maritime traffic to two channels, one for vessels heading in and one for vessels heading out.

Through this narrow gap flows roughly 10 per cent of all global trade. That includes crude oil and fuel from the Gulf bound for Europe and the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal, commodities destined for Asia, and a significant portion of Russian oil exports. It is, in short, one of the arteries through which the global economy breathes, and the Houthis are sitting right beside it.

What has been said

Neither the Houthis nor Iran has formally announced a plan to blockade the strait. But the signals from both sides have grown steadily harder to dismiss.

On Wednesday, an unnamed Iranian military official told the semiofficial Tasnim news agency that Iran could open a new front at Bab al-Mandeb if attacks were carried out on Iranian territory or its islands. That was followed on Saturday by a more direct statement from Mohammed Mansour, the Houthis' deputy information minister, who told local media the group is conducting this battle in stages, and that closing Bab al-Mandeb is firmly among their options.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, who announced both rounds of strikes on Israel over the weekend, added that the group would continue military operations until Israel ceases its attacks and aggression, suggesting the campaign is far from over.

They have done this before

The Houthis are not making an empty threat. In 2024, the group mounted a prolonged campaign of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, targeting vessels it described as Israel-linked or Israel-bound in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. That campaign forced shipping companies to reroute vessels thousands of miles around the Cape of Good Hope, sharply raising freight costs and disrupting supply chains across Europe and Asia for months.

The critical difference between then and now is that Hormuz was open in 2024. Today, it is effectively closed, with Iran having targeted vessels in the waterway since the war began on 28 February. The energy crisis that has followed, fuel rationing in dozens of countries, oil above $100 per barrel, reduced working hours and school closures from Pakistan to New Zealand, has already pushed the global economy to its limits.

Why two closed straits would be catastrophic

Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb are not interchangeable. They play distinct roles in the global trading system, and shutting both simultaneously would not simply double the existing disruption; it would compound it in ways that are genuinely difficult to predict.

Hormuz is where Gulf energy exits into the wider world. Bab al-Mandeb is the passage through which that energy and vast quantities of other cargo reach Europe, North Africa and Asia via the Suez Canal. Close both, and the already strained alternative routes, around the Cape of Good Hope, across overland pipelines, become hopelessly inadequate for the volume of trade that depends on them.

For context, the six-day blockage of the Suez Canal in 2021, caused by a single grounded container ship, sent tremors through global supply chains for months afterwards. A simultaneous closure of both Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, sustained by active military conflict with no clear end in sight, belongs to an entirely different category of crisis.

The Gate of Tears, which is what Bab al-Mandeb means in Arabic, has a name that feels increasingly apt. The Houthis have not yet moved to seal it. But they have the capability, they have stated the intention, and the war that might push them to act is already well underway.

The world is watching one Strait. It may need to start watching two.