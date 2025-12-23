World's Tallest Building: Central Park Tower in New York City holds the title of the world’s tallest residential building. Standing at a height of 472.4 metres, the skyscraper is located on West 57th Street, an area often referred to as Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row. The tower has drawn global attention not just for its height but also for housing some of the highest livable apartments ever built.

Developed by Extell Development Company, the building rises far above surrounding structures, making it a prominent part of New York’s skyline. Its design allows even lower floors to sit higher than many neighbouring buildings.

Design and Structure

The exterior of Central Park Tower features a mix of glass and satin-finished stainless steel. Vertical and horizontal detailing on the façade creates a distinct look that changes with light and weather conditions. At around 92 metres above street level, the tower extends outward toward the east, allowing north-facing apartments to have clear views of Central Park. The building sits on a raised base, ensuring that all residential units enjoy wide views of the city.

Living Spaces

Central Park Tower includes 179 residential apartments, starting from the 32nd floor and going upward to 98 floors. These apartments range from two-bedroom to eight-bedroom layouts. Sizes vary significantly, beginning at around 133 square metres and extending to approximately 1,625 square metres. Prices for apartments reportedly begin at nearly seven million euros for a two-bedroom unit.

Interior Planning and Layout

The interiors were designed by Rottet, a globally recognised interior design studio led by Lauren Rottet. The focus was on maximising natural light and making use of the building’s height to offer open views. The layouts are designed to be functional while responding to the unusual scale and elevation of the structure.

Shared Facilities for Residents

Residents have access to a private club known as the Central Park Club, spread across multiple floors with a total area of about 4,645 square metres. Facilities include an indoor pool, fitness and wellness areas, children’s play spaces, meeting rooms, and outdoor terraces. Additional fitness, spa, and wellness facilities are located on the 16th floor.

Exclusive Upper-Floor Access

One of the most notable features is located on the 100th floor, where residents can access shared spaces such as a dining area, ballroom, kitchen, and lounge areas. These spaces are reserved exclusively for residents and sit high above the city.