Worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases cross 18 lakh mark with over 1,12,000 deaths

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic till Sunday (April 12, 2020) evening has come in contact with around 18 lakh people across the world.

As per the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University at 09:55 PM IST, the fatal virus has infected over 18,07,939 people globally and has taken around 1,12,241 lives.

The United States (US) didn't see a decline in the daily total number of coronavirus cases and remained the worst COVID-19 hit country in the world. The US on Sunday morning also became the first country to record over 20,000 deaths.

In the US, around 5,32,339 people have been tested COVID-19 positive.

The US is followed by Spain which has reported over 1,66,019 confirmed cases.

Italy, that has seen a decline in the total number of cases and deaths over the past few days is on the third spot where approximately 1,56,363 people have come in contact with the virus.

France with 1,30,730 COVID-19 cases is at the fourth, Germany having 1,25,975 patients is at the fifth spot and the United Kingdom (UK) whose PM got discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being treated for the coronavirus has around 85,175 people in the country struggling with the virus.

China is at the sixth spot on the most coronavirus cases list and has over 83,134 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Iran (71,686 cases), Turkey (52,167), Belgium (29,647) and Netherlands (25,746) are few of the other worst coronavirus hit countries.

Countries with most deaths due to COVID-19:

The US that overtook Italy on Saturday on the list of the countries with most number of deaths due to the coronavirus, reported over 21,489 deaths.

Italy is close to cross the 20,000 death-mark where 19,899 people have succumbed due to the virus.

Spain has seen the third most number of deaths in the world where around 16,972 people have left their families.

France with 13,382 deaths, the UK with 10,612, New York City with 6,367 and Iran with 4,474 are the other worst COVID-19 hit places in the world.