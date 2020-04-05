Worldwide Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases cross 12.4 lakh, deaths close to 68000

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at 10:50 IST has globally infected 12,49,107 people with claiming around 67,999 lives, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The US remained at the first spot on the maximum number of positive cases globally, with around 3,21,762 Americans being caught by the COVID-19. The deadly virus has taken 9,132 lives in the US, with the New York City seeing the most calamities (2,220).

US is followed by the European countries which are being called the COVID-19's new epicentre.

Spain is the second worst-hit nation with 1,30,759 confirmed cases and 12,418 deaths.

Italy is at the third spot with 1,24,632 positive cases but has seen the most deaths in the world with losing around 15,887 of its people.

Germany is at fourth with 97,351 confirmed cases along with 1,524 deaths and France at the fifth spot which has reported 90,863 confirmed cases with 7,574 French people succumbing to the virus.

Earlier on Saturday, Spain surpassed Italy on the most number of positive cases.

Many countries across the world have restricted travel from several affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global pandemic.