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Worry about own safety: Iran mocks Trump over Hormuz threat with 'food truck' swipe

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi mocked Donald Trump’s threat to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz, telling the US president to worry about his own security and referencing reports that Trump was moved in a catering truck amid an alleged Iranian threat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
Worry about own safety: Iran mocks Trump over Hormuz threat with 'food truck' swipe
Image Credit: ANI/X@Ebrahimazizi33

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Worry about own safety: Iran mocks Trump over Hormuz threat with 'food truck' swipe
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