Would You Try It? Viral ‘Tooth Tattoos’ Trend In China Raises Eyebrows, Netizens React As It Sparks Debate On Dental Health

In China, a quirky new fad is catching attention young people are getting motivational phrases like “get rich” and “ensure success” engraved on their dental caps.

According to the South China Morning Post, several hospitals and dental clinics are even promoting these “tooth tattoos,” sometimes offering them free of cost to draw in more customers.

The unusual trend has quickly gained popularity among the younger generation, sparking both fascination and concern.

"Our 3D-printed tooth crowns are made of aerospace materials. They cannot only repair your problematic tooth, but also carry engraved words or patterns. They are uniquely customised for you," as quoted, an advertisement for a private hospital in Guangdong province read.

As quoted, a member of staff said, "The tooth tattoo technology was introduced at the beginning of this year. Many customers flock to our institutions to have things they like engraved. This technology is quite mature now."

A hospital staff member explained that getting a tooth crown costs about 2,000 yuan (roughly US$280) and assured that it does not cause any discomfort inside the mouth.

As per the report, a woman in Jinan, eastern Shandong province, said: "It will be so handsome if my tooth displays a character. So I decided to take this service by letting them carve the letter shen, meaning careful in Chinese."

Dental experts have cautioned that the tooth tattoo trend could harm crowns and weaken their durability. A dentist, quoted in local media, advised against the practice, warning of potential damage.

Reactions online remain divided while some social media users found the idea “cute,” others dismissed it as “disgusting.”