Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2870457https://zeenews.india.com/world/x-hit-by-cyberattack-large-group-involved-elon-musk-amid-global-outage-2870457.html
NewsWorld
ELON MUSK

'X Hit By Cyberattack, Large Group Involved': Elon Musk Amid Global Outage

After several hours of a global outage of social media platform X, Elon Musk, claimed that the platform had suffered a "massive cyberattack."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 02:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'X Hit By Cyberattack, Large Group Involved': Elon Musk Amid Global Outage

After several hours of a global outage on the social media platform X, SpaceX CEO and owner of the site, Elon Musk, claimed that the platform had suffered a "massive cyberattack." Musk stated that the attack was carried out with a lot of resources and a large, coordinated group.

Musk's statement followed a major outage on X, with thousands of users globally reporting problems, according to Downdetector, a site that tracks online disruptions.

He shared a post X and said, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing."

He made the statement in response to a user on X, who mentioned the protests against DOGE and the targeting of Tesla stores, suggesting that the possibility of this downtime being an 'attack' on X couldn't be dismissed.

The outage reached its peak at 3 pm, with 2,612 users reporting issues, and saw another spike between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, affecting 1,312 users. As of the latest update, the platform continues to experience instability.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK