'X Hit By Cyberattack, Large Group Involved': Elon Musk Amid Global Outage

After several hours of a global outage on the social media platform X, SpaceX CEO and owner of the site, Elon Musk, claimed that the platform had suffered a "massive cyberattack." Musk stated that the attack was carried out with a lot of resources and a large, coordinated group.

Musk's statement followed a major outage on X, with thousands of users globally reporting problems, according to Downdetector, a site that tracks online disruptions.

He shared a post X and said, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing."

He made the statement in response to a user on X, who mentioned the protests against DOGE and the targeting of Tesla stores, suggesting that the possibility of this downtime being an 'attack' on X couldn't be dismissed.

The outage reached its peak at 3 pm, with 2,612 users reporting issues, and saw another spike between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, affecting 1,312 users. As of the latest update, the platform continues to experience instability.

(With ANI inputs)