/Xi Jinping arrives in US; Trump lays out red carpet on the tarmac, personally greets Chinese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on a three-day state visit on Wednesday (local time). United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally welcomed Xi at Joint Base Andrews.
The reception at the Maryland military base marked an unusually high-profile welcome for the Chinese leader, with Trump and Melania Trump travelling to Joint Base Andrews to receive Xi and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan. The visit is set to combine ceremonial engagements with talks on some of the most contentious issues in US-China relations.
Xi’s visit marks his second summit with Trump in less than six months; the earlier meeting took place in Beijing in May 2026.
#WATCH | Chinese President Xi Jinping and First lady Peng Liyuan arrive in the United States; US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump receive them at Joint Base Andrews— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2026
(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/IpghALIv6L
Trump and Xi are expected to discuss trade, technology, critical minerals and the broader state of US-China relations.
A key issue will be the current US-China tariff truce, agreed at the Busan summit last October and due to expire in November. US officials said its future, along with existing chip export licences, would be discussed, although no outcome has been pre-decided.
Washington has ruled out trading away its export controls on rare earth flows in exchange for concessions, officials said.
At the same time, discussions are under way on reducing tariffs on a narrow range of ‘non-strategic’ goods that could benefit both economies.
Artificial intelligence is also expected to feature prominently in the talks, as Washington and Beijing seek to manage competition in a rapidly developing area of technology.
Ideas that have yet to be agreed include previewing new AI models between the two countries and extending oversight to Chinese open-source systems. US officials declined to set out a firm negotiating position ahead of the leaders’ meeting.
Other contentious issues are also expected to come up.
US officials said Washington continues to press Beijing over the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals to cartels in Mexico. Trump is also expected, based on past patterns, to again raise the cases of Americans held in Chinese prisons.
The issues underline the breadth of the discussions, with trade and technology concerns running alongside wider disputes between the two countries.
The visit, detailed by senior US officials during a background briefing call, follows Trump’s own trip to Beijing in May, when Xi hosted him at the Great Hall of the People.
During that visit, the two leaders agreed to what they called a ‘constructive, strategic and stable relationship’. Trump is now expected to reciprocate with full state-visit honours.
The elaborate reception at Joint Base Andrews sets the tone for a visit that will pair diplomatic ceremony with negotiations over trade, technology, critical minerals and other areas of US-China relations.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.