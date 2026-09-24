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Xi Jinping arrives in US; Trump lays out red carpet on the tarmac, personally greets Chinese president

Trump and Xi are expected to discuss trade, technology, critical minerals and the broader state of US-China relations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 07:09 AM IST
Xi Jinping arrives in US; Trump lays out red carpet on the tarmac, personally greets Chinese president
Image Credit: @WhiteHouse/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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