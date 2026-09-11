/From cave dwellings to the global stage: The remarkable rise and education of BRICS leader Xi Jinping

The political success story of Chinese President Xi Jinping began in his youth, as he was exiled to live in a rural village at the age of fifteen after studying chemical engineering and receiving a doctorate degree from Tsinghua University. As a son of revolutionary veteran Xi Zhongxun, his initial political course changed drastically during the Cultural Revolution, when he had to live in a cave-dwelling and work side by side with peasants for about seven years.
The understanding of how a young man became exiled and turned into the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party helps in comprehending the nature of the geopolitical strategy of the modern president.
Xi Jinping was born in June 1953 and faced the reversal of political fortunes when his father was caught in political purges in 1962.
Sent to the countryside: Being 15 years old in 1969, during the campaign known as "Up to the Mountains and Down to the Villages," he was sent to the Liangjiahe village in Shaanxi province.
Rural struggles: Instead of living in housing provided by the government, he chose to live in a traditional yaodong (a cave house) and did arduous farming work along with other local farmers.
Political awareness: Xi became a member of the Chinese Communist Party in January 1974 and later became the party branch secretary of that area, forming the basis of his future political career.
From 1975 onwards, Xi shifted from his rural background to educational institutes by joining one of the most prestigious educational institutes in China.
Study in Chemical Engineering: From 1975 until 1979, he pursued the study of the basics of organic synthesis in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Tsinghua University.
Administering work: After his education at the university, he carried out administrative assignments in the State Council and Central Military Commission before becoming the leader of different provinces, including Hebei, Fujian, Zhejiang, and Shanghai.
Decades after becoming politically aware, he went back to the university to get advanced degrees while being in charge of different administrations.
Postgraduate specialisation: From 1998 to 2002, he did a specialisation for postgraduate courses in Marxist theory and ideology at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences of Tsinghua University.
Doctoral degree in law: In the same period, he acquired his doctoral degree in law. He specialised in studying the evolution of the Chinese rural market systems.
Assumption of supreme power: Having been appointed to the Politburo Standing Committee in 2007, he was subsequently elected as General Secretary of the CCP and Chairman of the Central Military Commission in November 2012, becoming the President in March 2013.
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