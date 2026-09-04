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Whispers from the inner circle: Inside claims of Xi Jinping's secret health crises and paranoia

Former Tibetan Prime Minister Lobsang Sangay claims Chinese President Xi Jinping has suffered two heart attacks and is caught in an 'Emperor's dilemma' regarding his succession.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Whispers from the inner circle: Inside claims of Xi Jinping's secret health crises and paranoia
Image Credit: Xi Jinping's secret health crises and paranoia.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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