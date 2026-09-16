/What happened to Xi Jinping at BRICS? Stroke claim clashes with public record

A dramatic claim about Chinese President Xi Jinping's health has triggered an online storm after China Democracy Party chairman Wanjun Xie alleged that Xi fainted during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and was rushed back to Beijing for treatment. But the claim remains unverified, while public records from the summit raise serious questions about the account.
Xie claimed in a post on X that the Chinese President Xi suffered a medical emergency while attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He alleged that the Chinese leader fainted and received emergency care from his own medical team.
According to Xie's account, Chinese President Xi then refused treatment at an Indian hospital because he was concerned that information about his health could become known to the Indian side.
Xie further alleged that Chinese President Xi was flown back to Beijing on a special aircraft and transferred by military helicopter to Beijing's 301 Hospital.
He claimed doctors there diagnosed Xi with a "severe ischaemic stroke, that is, a transient cerebral infarction". Notably, Often called a "mini-stroke," a transient attack occurs when a blood vessel is blocked temporarily.
Xie also made claims about Chinese President Xi's treatment during the flight and possible long-term effects.
None of those medical claims has been independently verified. No official confirmation has established that Xi Jinpingsuffered a stroke or was admitted to the hospital described in the post.
据传，习近平在印度主办的金砖峰会上晕倒，经随行医疗团队的紧急救治后，提前结束对印度的访问，搭乘专机返回中国。飞机抵达北京机场后，北京当局没有安排大批官员接机，也没有组织欢迎仪式，而是用军用直升机，直接将习近平送到了北京301医院，进行急救。… pic.twitter.com/3bfnNfoZ05— 谢万军 Wanjun Xie (@WanjunXie) September 16, 2026
The X post carried a Community Note questioning the account. The allegations about Xi's health, treatment and future travel plans were presented without independent evidence or official confirmation.
There is another problem with the timeline. Publicly documented events from the BRICS Summit do not match the claim that Xi abruptly ended his visit because of a medical emergency.
Xi attended the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13 and delivered a speech during Session II. He proposed measures covering artificial intelligence, trade, investment, digital industries, manufacturing and technology cooperation.
Media reported on Xi's proposals from the summit on September 13. Chinese government records also place him at the meeting that morning.
Xi was photographed with other leaders during the summit before leaving New Delhi. China's Foreign Ministry said he returned to Beijing after completing his attendance at the two-day meeting.
These documented appearances conflict with the suggestion that Xi had been flown out of India during the summit following the alleged medical emergency.
Xi also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
According to the Indian Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and Xi discussed India-China relations, the border question, trade, supply chains, market access and greater movement between the two countries.
The two leaders agreed that differences between India and China should not turn into disputes. Modi said peace along the border remained necessary for further improvement in bilateral relations.
Xi used his BRICS appearances to push for closer cooperation among developing economies. On the second day, he called for stronger ties between BRICS and the Global South and set out proposals covering AI, digital technology, investment and manufacturing.
His public participation on September 13 is significant when assessing the viral health claim because it provides a documented timeline after his September 12 meeting with PM Modi.
The online claims therefore remain allegations, not established facts. The available public record shows Xi participating in summit events on September 13 before leaving New Delhi after the meeting concluded.
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