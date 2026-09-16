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What happened to Xi Jinping at BRICS? Stroke claim clashes with public record

Did Xi Jinping suffer a stroke at the BRICS Summit? China Democracy Party chairman Wanjun Xie's viral claim remains unverified, as public records show Xi attending Day 2 in Delhi.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
What happened to Xi Jinping at BRICS? Stroke claim clashes with public record
Image Credit: AI. Chinese President Xi Jinping.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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