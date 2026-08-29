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Xi purges China's top generals, including Galwan commander who led PLA against India

The removal of CMC Vice-Chairman Zhang Youxia and CMC member Liu Zhenli leaves only two active members on what was previously a seven-member commission, including Xi Jinping, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Xi purges China's top generals, including Galwan commander who led PLA against India
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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