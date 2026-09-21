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Xi’s first White House visit in 11 years: Trump airport greeting sets stage for possible megadeals

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade, rare earths, AI, Taiwan and the US-Iran war.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Xi’s first White House visit in 11 years: Trump airport greeting sets stage for possible megadeals
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Xi’s first White House visit in 11 years: Trump airport greeting sets stage for possible megadeals
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