'Xi will give me a big, fat hug': Trump announces Hormuz opening, woos China

Strait of Hormuz tensions: Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) said China was “very happy” that he is “permanently opening” the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, also hinted at a possible visit to China in the coming weeks.

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran," he said.

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"President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!" Trump added.

(this is a developing story)