Xinjiang Region Hit By 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Authorities Monitor Situation
In a sudden tremor, China’s Xinjiang region experienced a 4.2 magnitude earthquake. No casualties reported, authorities continue monitoring for potential damage.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xinjiang on Tuesday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kms at 8:45 AM.
EQ of M: 4.2, On: 14/10/2025 08:45:28 IST, Lat: 41.65 N, Long: 81.14 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xinjiang.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Gd7xXbmmEa — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 14, 2025
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes.
This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
