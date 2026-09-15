Reports indicated that the high-resolution images from commercially available Chinese satellites were crucial in providing targeting details before the missile attack launched on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan in July 2026, which led to fatalities among U.S. troops.
Only six weeks later, there was an unexpected disintegration of the military reconnaissance Yaogan-50 (02) satellite in low earth orbit, creating around 40 debris fragments.
Link between Chinese military intelligence satellites and the missile attacks in Jordan
According to the investigative reports, Iran obtained pre- and post-strike high-resolution imagery used for target selection and post-strike assessment purposes during the missile bombardment of the Jordanian base.
Target selection and post-assessment: The high-resolution imagery provided the ability to choose target coordinates and assess the amount of damage done with precision far superior to standard commercial feeds.
Washington's reaction: Though the US officials refrained from mentioning the direct involvement of Beijing at the state level, the use of the commercial satellite imagery was considered critical in terms of the threat to its troops deployed abroad.
Precedent: Washington was well aware of the fact that some of the commercial satellite entities of China provided foreign countries with military reconnaissance resources.
The mysterious destruction of the Yaogan-50 reconnaissance satellite
The Yaogan-50 (02), a military reconnaissance satellite which was launched in March 2026 into a rare retrograde orbit, has experienced a catastrophic structural breakdown.
Orbital debris: The United States Space Force monitored more than 43 pieces of debris which are spread out on orbits between 600 and 1,100 km above Earth.
Future threats in space: Due to low drag levels at such heights, the orbital debris would remain there for many decades to come.
Undetermined reasons: Although no official explanation is given yet, some external experts blame possible propulsion system failures, battery issues or even undetected micrometeoroid collisions.
Political consequences and commercialisation of intelligence activities in battlefields
The conjunction of the strike facilitated by the satellite and the breakdown of one of its key reconnaissance satellites increased tensions between the US and China in space.
Changing dynamics in military campaigns: The example demonstrates how commercial and quasi-military satellites can change battle outcomes, bringing the intelligence collection to non-state level.
Diplomatic tensions: Such a timing has brought serious diplomatic conflicts before high-level bilateral summits on establishing the norms of space transparency.
Orbital safety oncerns: The generation of persistent space debris underscores the urgent need for international safety frameworks to govern high-altitude military reconnaissance platforms.
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