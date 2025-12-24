Year Ender 2025: Major Global Events That Reshaped The World — From Tariffs To War

Year Ender 2025: The year 2025 proved to be a turning point in global affairs, marked by prolonged conflicts, rising geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and changing power equations. From ongoing wars to diplomatic standoffs and trade disputes, events this year continued to reshape international relations and global economic strategies.

Also Check- Year Ender 2025: Dharmendra, Asrani To Zubeen Garg - Celebs Whose Deaths Left A Void This Year!

Major Global Events of 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Check the major global events that reshaped the world in 2025:

1. Donald Trump Returns to Power

Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th President of the United States after winning the November 2024 presidential election. He was sworn in in January 2025, marking a major shift in US domestic and foreign policy.

2. India-Pakistan Conflict

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26 people. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility before retracting it. In response, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Diplomatic and border tensions between the two nations remained high thereafter.

3. Russia-Ukraine War Continues

The prolonged conflict remained a key driver of global security concerns, energy instability, and NATO–Russia tensions. Despite peace efforts led by the United States and President Donald Trump, a comprehensive peace deal could not be implemented.

4. Iran-Israel Tensions

Heightened hostilities kept the Middle East on edge during the first half of 2025. Following a 12-day confrontation, a ceasefire was eventually reached. The standoff involved Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, with Tehran responding in kind. Notably, amid the conflict, the United States intervened, with then-President Donald Trump stating that Washington carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites- "Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

5. US-China Tariffs and Ties

Competition over technology, trade, and global influence intensified. Washington imposed high tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting sharp retaliation from Beijing and further straining bilateral ties while disrupting global supply chains.

6. South Asian Protests

Several South Asian nations witnessed major protests in 2025:

a. Bangladesh saw widespread demonstrations following a high-profile shooting, while protests were also held in India over the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh.

b. Pakistan witnessed protests demanding updates on the health of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

c. Nepal saw mass protests against corruption and a proposed social media ban, leading to the collapse of former Prime Minister KP Oli’s government.

As 2025 draws to a close, the world stands at a critical crossroads marked by unresolved conflicts, evolving economic policies, and shifting geopolitical alliances and friendships.