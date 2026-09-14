/Yemen conflict escalates: Houthi offensive targets Marib, pushing Saudi Arabia to the brink

“I think they are probably. They are on the balls of their feet right now, but I think they are. They've been in charge of that for a while. We've had discussions. The Houthis called us, and they don't want to fight with us. They let us know. They don't want to fight with us. They don't want me to go after them. They don't want us to go after them. But they've called and they've talked to us, and they don't want us to. They would much prefer not having us involved,” he said.