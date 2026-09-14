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Yemen conflict escalates: Houthi offensive targets Marib, pushing Saudi Arabia to the brink

Saudi Arabia is weighing its response as Houthi forces gather around Marib, while disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz add another challenge for shipping and oil supplies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Yemen conflict escalates: Houthi offensive targets Marib, pushing Saudi Arabia to the brink
Image Credit: Representative image. (Photo: X/@Yaahya_Saree)

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Yemen conflict escalates: Houthi offensive targets Marib, pushing Saudi Arabia to the brink
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