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Yemen Houthis claim major missile, drone attack on Saudi air base

There was no immediate response from Saudi authorities to the Houthi claims. There was also no information on possible casualties or the extent of any damage at the base.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Yemen Houthis claim major missile, drone attack on Saudi air base
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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