/Yemen military claims strikes at the Houthis-controlled Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing

Yemen's defense ministry on Monday claimed that its military forces targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to block an Iranian aircraft from landing. Yemen’s capital city of Sanaa, which is currently held by the Iran-backed Houthis, whereas Yemen's internationally recognised government, supported by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, is based in Aden in the south.
Both sides traded blame, Houtis said Saudi strikes targeted the airport runway. Although Saudi-led forces have been active in the region, fighting Iran-backed Houthis, based in North Yemen.
Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree on Telegram that Saudi Arabia launched the airstrikes in what he called an “end to the de-escalation phase.”
He warned that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished,” reported AP.
This is a developing news story; further details are awaited.
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