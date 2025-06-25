Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2921661https://zeenews.india.com/world/yemens-houthis-vow-to-continue-military-operations-despite-iran-israel-ceasefire-2921661.html
NewsWorld
YEMEN HOUTHIS

Yemen's Houthis Vow To Continue Military Operations Despite Iran-Israel Ceasefire

Yemen's Houthi group announced that it will continue military operations against Israel, moments President Trump declared a ceasefire agreement between voth country.

|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 08:43 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yemen's Houthis Vow To Continue Military Operations Despite Iran-Israel Ceasefire Image: IANS

Yemen's Houthi group announced that it will continue military operations against Israel, hours after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. 

The announcement was made in a brief statement on social media platform X by Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The acceptance by America and the Zionist entity of a ceasefire with Iran confirms that military force is the only language they understand," al-Bukhaiti wrote in his post.

The Houthi official emphasised that the group's military operations against Israel "will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted."

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damage.

On Saturday, the US Air Force bombed three Iranian nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran on Monday targeted US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Following Iran's attack, US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between the two sides would begin around 0400 GMT Tuesday. Both Iran and Israel later confirmed the start of the ceasefire.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK