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NewsWorldYemen's Iran-backed Houthis enter war; launches missile at Israel
YEMEN'S HOUTHI REBELS CLAIM ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis enter war; launches missile at Israel

It was the first offensive from the Iran‑aligned group since the war with Iran began on February 28, making Houthi's entry into the war.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis enter war; launches missile at Israel(File Photo IANS)

Yemen’s Iran-backed militia group ‘Houthis’ launched a ballistic missile attack targeting southern Israel on Saturday morning, triggering air‑raid sirens in Beersheba and surrounding areas.

It was the first offensive from the Iran‑aligned group since the war with Iran began on February 28.

In a statement, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” with a “barrage of ballistic missiles,” as per the Times of Israel.

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