Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis enter war; launches missile at Israel
It was the first offensive from the Iran‑aligned group since the war with Iran began on February 28, making Houthi's entry into the war.
Trending Photos
Yemen’s Iran-backed militia group ‘Houthis’ launched a ballistic missile attack targeting southern Israel on Saturday morning, triggering air‑raid sirens in Beersheba and surrounding areas.
It was the first offensive from the Iran‑aligned group since the war with Iran began on February 28.
In a statement, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” with a “barrage of ballistic missiles,” as per the Times of Israel.
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv