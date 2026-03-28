Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis enter war; launches missile at Israel

Yemen’s Iran-backed militia group ‘Houthis’ launched a ballistic missile attack targeting southern Israel on Saturday morning, triggering air‑raid sirens in Beersheba and surrounding areas.

It was the first offensive from the Iran‑aligned group since the war with Iran began on February 28.

In a statement, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” with a “barrage of ballistic missiles,” as per the Times of Israel.

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