The U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines during the Gaza summit in Egypt after publicly complimenting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, calling her “a beautiful young woman.” The remark came after the signing of “The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity” for Gaza.

Speaking to the media and attendees, Trump said, “I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it, she’s a beautiful young woman.” He added, “If you use the word ‘beautiful’ in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances.”

Trump then asked Meloni, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.” Meloni laughed at the remark. Continuing his praise, Trump commended Meloni as “an incredible leader.” He said, “She wanted to be here, and she’s incredible. And they really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful — very successful politician.” Trump repeated his comment about her being “a beautiful young woman” before thanking her for attending the summit.

Earlier Remarks of Trump

The comment has come amid a history of criticism against Trump for sexist remarks. Earlier this year, a U.S. appeals court upheld a jury’s $83.3 million penalty against him in a defamation case filed by author E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted.

The civil order, issued in January 2024, included $65 million in punitive damages, $7.3 million in compensatory damages, and $11 million to fund an online campaign to repair Carroll’s reputation. The total far exceeded the $10 million in damages Carroll had initially sought. The verdict drew audible reactions in the federal courtroom and reaffirmed public scrutiny over Trump’s past statements about women.

However, Trump’s compliment of Meloni appeared lighthearted and was made with laughter, critics and political analysts on social media noted that it added to a pattern of remarks that have sparked controversy earlier.