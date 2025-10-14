Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni often goes viral for her expressions and gestures during her visits and meetings. Now, in a fresh moment that caught Meloni off guard, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joked about the Italian PM's smoking habit. A brief interaction between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni drew widespread attention at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday, after a video of their exchange circulated online.

In the clip, which quickly went viral, Erdogan greets Meloni with a warm smile and jokes, "I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking."

Standing nearby, French President Emmanuel Macron joins in with a laugh, saying, "It’s impossible!" Meloni, momentarily surprised but amused, responds with a laugh, "I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody." The Italian leader has previously mentioned in interviews that she started smoking again after having quit for 13 years.

Notably, the world leaders gathered in Egypt to mark the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Notably, the event marks a crucial step forward following months of tension, with the ceasefire offering hope for de-escalation. President Trump hailed the summit as a “historic opportunity” to build on recent progress, while President Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s mediation efforts in bridging divides.

As the world grapples with ongoing geopolitical challenges, India’s involvement signals its growing influence in international forums.

Officials noted that the summit’s outcomes could pave the way for broader economic and security cooperation, benefiting not just the Middle East but global stability.