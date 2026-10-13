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‘You terrorist...killed thousands of people in Bangladesh’: Mohammed Yunus heckled at JFK airport

Bnagladesh government will pursue legal action over the reported harassment of former interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. 

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
‘You terrorist...killed thousands of people in Bangladesh’: Mohammed Yunus heckled at JFK airport
Image Credit: Former interim government chief of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus. (IANS)

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