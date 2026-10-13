/‘You terrorist...killed thousands of people in Bangladesh’: Mohammed Yunus heckled at JFK airport

Bangladesh’s former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus faced angry protests at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, after a group of people confronted him with accusations of killing thousands of people and undermining democracy in Bangladesh.
A video circulating on social media shows Yunus, seated in a wheelchair and accompanied by security personnel and associates, being shouted at by people inside the airport.
One of the protesters called him a “terrorist” and demanded to know why he had come to the United States.
The confrontation took place as Yunus was leaving the airport after arriving from Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.
The protesters continued to direct accusations at him as he was moved through the terminal, questioning his role in Bangladesh’s political crisis and alleging that his administration had been responsible for widespread arrests and the deaths of thousands of police personnel.
The footage shows Yunus moving forward amid the shouting, surrounded by his security detail and associates.
The people confronting him can be heard accusing him of destroying democracy in Bangladesh and demanding that he explain his actions.
In the video, one man can be heard shouting: “You are a terrorist. You have killed people in Bangladesh. Why have you come here? Tell us why you are here.”
The protesters also accused Yunus of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of police officers in Bangladesh.
Some of those present also demanded that Yunus return, while others continued to question his presence in the United States.
The confrontation drew attention after the footage began circulating on social media on Tuesday.
However, the video alone could not independently confirm the identities of everyone involved or the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
No official statement from Yunus or his representatives was immediately available regarding the confrontation.
“YOU TERRORIST, WHY DID YOU COME HERE” Muhammad Yunus has fled Bangladesh and been spotted at JFK airport with the same concubine he has been involved in a relationship for years, while leaving his sick wife at home, now facing peak humiliation and public anger. Karma. https://t.co/RiR6n4Yeky— Toofani (@Ekattor_71) October 13, 2026
Yunus became the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8, 2024, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government amid a mass uprising.
His tenure subsequently became a focal point of political disputes in the country, with questions over governance, law and order, democratic institutions and the treatment of political opponents continuing to feature in the debate surrounding Bangladesh’s transition.
The accusations heard at JFK airport reflect the anger expressed by some of his critics over his leadership and the country’s political direction.
However, the claims made by the protesters in the video remain allegations and should not be treated as independently established facts.
The airport confrontation also illustrates how Bangladesh’s political divisions have extended beyond the country’s borders, with expatriates expressing their views during Yunus’s visit to the United States.
The footage has attracted attention online, with viewers sharing clips of the confrontation and commenting on the protesters’ accusations against the former interim government chief adviser.
The incident comes amid continuing political debate over Bangladesh’s post-Hasina transition and the legacy of the interim administration.
The protesters’ remarks at JFK brought those domestic political disputes into a public setting in New York, where Yunus faced a hostile reception from a group of people identifying him with the country’s ongoing political turmoil.
According to a report by Bangla News 24, the government will pursue legal action over the reported harassment of former interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
While responding to questions from journalists at a press conference at the Secretariat on the progress of various government initiatives, Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman called the incident an act of “Awami League terrorism”, saying Yunus was not the only person to have faced such treatment, reported Bangla News 24.
“These are not the actions of a pressure group. This is Awami League terrorism,” said Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, adding that the government would take legal action against those responsible
He claimed that a government minister, people associated with the July movement and several student coordinators had also experienced similar incidents.
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