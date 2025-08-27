‘Your Head’s Going To Spin’: Trump Warns Tariff Threat During India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed that during his tenure, he played a crucial role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, which he said could have escalated into a nuclear conflict.

"...I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said what's going on with you and Pakistan. Then I am talking to Pakistan about trade. I said what's going on with you and India? The hatred was tremendous. This has been going on for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years,” he said.

Trump said he warned Pakistan against pursuing a trade deal with the United States amid rising tensions with India, cautioning that any such move could escalate the situation. He further stated that he threatened to impose high tariffs on Pakistan if the matter was not resolved.

“I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin,” he added.

Trump's Order On 50% Tariffs For Indian Imports

The 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India to the United States came into effect today. This follows the draft notice published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come in effect from August 27. According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The order set a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India. The move follows the announcement by Trump to raise tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

