‘You're crooked, I've had enough. Thank you, darling’: Why Trump walks out heated NBC interview

Washington: What began as a conversation about election administration in California ended with US President Donald Trump removing his microphone, dropping it to the floor and walking away from a nationally televised interview.

The heated exchange took place during his appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press with anchor Kristen Welker on Sunday (June 7). The interview became tense when the conversation turned to California’s vote-counting process following recent elections.

Speaking about the state's ballot count, Trump expressed frustration over the time taken to declare results. “It's (been) four days, and they aren't even close to coming up with the (results),” he said.

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Welker responded that California has long used a vote-counting process that can take several days because of the large number of ballots that need to be processed.

Trump rejected that explanation. “Do you know why they are doing that? Because they are cheating in the election,” he said.

The journalist then asked the president whether he had any evidence to support the allegation. Trump replied, “All I have to do is look,” adding that he listens to people.

The NBC anchor pressed the point again, telling Trump that there was “no evidence” that elections in the United States were rigged. The president did not provide any specific evidence and instead returned to the issue of how long vote counting was taking.

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“Do you think it's appropriate that they have an election and five days later, they are nowhere close to picking a winner?” he asked.

Welker acknowledged that the process can be slow and said California officials have been working to make it faster.

The conversation turns personal

As the exchange continued, Trump broadened his criticism beyond election officials and directed it at journalists and television networks.

According to him, election officials in California are “crooked”. He then extended that accusation to Welker and several major media organisations.

“They are crooked, just like you are crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press' is crooked,” Trump said.

He also described the United States as being “like a third-world country” when it comes to conducting elections.

Welker responded by saying, “To be fair, I am not crooked”, while attempting to move the interview forward.

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Trump then replied, “You are either crooked or you are stupid. You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged.”

The criticism continued as Trump named several television networks.

“Your elections are crooked, and you are crooked and ‘Meet the Press' is crooked,” he said. “And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You are a one-sided crooked network,” he alleged.

A short time later, the president decided to end the interview. “Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” he said.

The president then removed his microphone and tossed it to the ground.

Interview ends abruptly

Welker reminded Trump that she had travelled to Wisconsin for the interview. He responded by pointing out that he had spent time outdoors speaking with her despite bad weather.

“I sat in the rain with you for an hour,” he said.

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As the journalist attempted to continue the conversation, the president added that he had sat “on and off in the rain” and believed he had given enough time to the interview.

“You ought to straighten out your press,” he told her before ending the conversation.

Part of a pattern

The NBC interview was not the first occasion in recent days when Trump publicly criticised members of the media.

Earlier in the week, he targeted CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins during another press event and described the outlet as “a very corrupt organization”.

Speaking about the reporter, he said, “She is a young and beautiful woman who never smiles. I see her standing with hatred in her eyes.”

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During the same exchange, he told Collins to “be quiet” after she referred to criticism from Republicans regarding a Department of Justice fund under which some people connected to the January 6 Capitol riot could have been eligible for payments.

The latest confrontation adds to a long-running pattern of clashes between Trump and major US news organisations. Throughout his political career, he has frequently accused media outlets of unfair coverage, while journalists have continued to challenge him on claims related to elections, government policy and public statements.