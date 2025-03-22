Yunus Govt May Be In Trouble; Bangladesh Staring At Another Coup-Like Situation With Heavy Army Presence In Dhaka?

Political tensions in Bangladesh have reached a critical point as the military presence in Dhaka continues to expand. The capital’s streets, once dominated by supporters of Prime Minister Yunus, are now witnessing an increased deployment of armed forces, raising speculation about a potential power struggle. Recent reports from Bangladeshi media confirm a significant increase in military deployment in Dhaka. At present, one full brigade of the army is stationed in the capital, along with paramilitary forces and units from the Bangladesh Border Guards. Additionally, police personnel from nearby districts have been mobilized to reinforce security in Dhaka.

Protests or a Prelude to Something Bigger?

The official justification for this large-scale deployment is the anticipated protests and strikes called by Hizb ut-Tahrir and other opposition groups. Authorities claim the troops have been stationed to prevent any violence during demonstrations. However, an order from Bangladesh Army Chief General Wakar has cast doubt on this explanation. In today's DNA, Zee News has analysed the evolving situation in Bangladesh:

According to sources, General Wakar has instructed troop movements from two key military cantonments, with orders for armored vehicles and soldiers to reach Dhaka within the next few days. Additionally, the Ghatail cantonment has been put on high alert, fueling speculation that the military is preparing for more than just protest control.

Power Struggle?

Political analysts believe the growing rift between General Wakar and Prime Minister Yunus is at the heart of this crisis. Their strained relationship dates back to the removal of Sheikh Hasina, which General Wakar reportedly opposed. He was against any crackdown on the Awami League, and he also resisted radical Islamist factions—both of which Yunus's government targeted.

With recent military actions, speculation is growing that General Wakar is either preparing for a coup or sending a strong warning to PM Yunus. The government, despite its authority, appears increasingly vulnerable against the military’s growing influence.

A Brewing Political Storm

For the past few months, reports of a power struggle between General Wakar and Yunus have surfaced repeatedly. Now, with the military's expanded presence in Dhaka, the situation is becoming more volatile. A recent unconfirmed development has further intensified concerns, leaving political observers questioning whether Bangladesh is on the brink of a major shift in power.