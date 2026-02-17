Advertisement
Yunus highlights China ties, India's 7 Sisters and US trade in exit speech

As Bangladesh shifts to Tarique Rahman's BNP government post-landslide win, interim chief Muhammad Yunus exit speech highlighted US trade hopes, Rohingya crisis, China ties, and links to India's 'Seven Sisters' without directly naming India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Yunus highlights China ties, India's 7 Sisters and US trade in exit speech

As Bangladesh gears up for Tarique Rahman's new government, following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide election win, the interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus draws to a close.

In his final speech before exiting, Yunus highlighted key issues like a potential US trade agreement, the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, and his recent meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.

Yunus also stressed Bangladesh's strong connections to India's ‘Seven Sisters’, the Northeastern states, but skipped any direct mention of India itself.

This is a developing story.
 

