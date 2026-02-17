Yunus highlights China ties, India's 7 Sisters and US trade in exit speech

As Bangladesh gears up for Tarique Rahman's new government, following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide election win, the interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus draws to a close.

In his final speech before exiting, Yunus highlighted key issues like a potential US trade agreement, the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, and his recent meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.

Yunus also stressed Bangladesh's strong connections to India's ‘Seven Sisters’, the Northeastern states, but skipped any direct mention of India itself.

This is a developing story.

