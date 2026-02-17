Yunus highlights China ties, India's 7 Sisters and US trade in exit speech
As Bangladesh shifts to Tarique Rahman's BNP government post-landslide win, interim chief Muhammad Yunus exit speech highlighted US trade hopes, Rohingya crisis, China ties, and links to India's 'Seven Sisters' without directly naming India.
Trending Photos
As Bangladesh gears up for Tarique Rahman's new government, following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's landslide election win, the interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus draws to a close.
In his final speech before exiting, Yunus highlighted key issues like a potential US trade agreement, the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, and his recent meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.
Yunus also stressed Bangladesh's strong connections to India's ‘Seven Sisters’, the Northeastern states, but skipped any direct mention of India itself.
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv