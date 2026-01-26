Yunus' pro-Pakistan shift with Jamaat deal signals huge risk to Bangladesh autonomy

The alliance with pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami drags Bangladesh into Islamabad's geopolitical drift, threatens Dhaka's foreign policy independence. The political realignment within Bangladesh, with Muhammed Yunus's concessions to pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami, has raised the hackles of observers over a risky political calculation that threatens Dhaka's independent foreign policy.

Though Yunus has framed this shift in Bangladesh's trajectory as tactical, it reeks of his ambitions to consolidate his political influence within his nation and indicates far greater implications for the South Asian nation far beyond the upcoming domestic polls.

The stakes are high for Bangladesh, as its foreign policy has been shaped historically by the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and its strategic autonomy that has dictated non-aligned engagements with the world at large and pragmatism over its India ties in the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jamaat has always been a pro-Pakistan force within Bangladesh, even when the landmass was called East Pakistan, before the 1971 war of liberation, which was crafted by its own leaders due to the injustice and genocide meted out to its people by West Pakistan's political and military leadership.

Jamaat has always displayed a hardline Islamism, thereby aligning with Pakistan's worldview. The outfit's foreign affairs instincts were shaped by religious globalism and were vastly divergent from the secular and nationalist tendencies displayed by Dhaka's diplomacy for decades.

With Yunus now embracing Jamaat's organisational strength, voter base, and conservatism, he is now risking Bangladesh's future as a secular state and its governance efficiency.

Jamaat's influence on Yunus is likely to shape his policy priorities, thereby diluting Bangladesh's firm narratives against Pakistan, reopening the possibility of Dhaka being caught up in Islamabad's orbit. The doors that had shut for Islamabad post the liberation war and independence have now been opened.

Yunus hasn't done an overt policy reversal. He has gradually recalibrated. Diplomacy is mostly done through signalling. Yunus-Jamaat pact optics is seen globally as a return of Bangladesh as East Pakistan.

Since Yunus took over the interim administration in Bangladesh, he has incrementally reduced Dhaka's previous emphasis on Pakistan's accountability over the 1971 war crimes and genocide. There is a more conciliatory tone from Yunus on historical disputes and on people exchanges. Islamist outfits have driven this shift and the strategic direction of the Yunus administration.

Under India's Neighbourhood First policy, Bangladesh is the foremost partner. Both nations offer each other strategic advantages in connectivity, security, energy, cultural commonality, and a shared vision for the region. But Yunus's signalling raises concerns about present-day Bangladesh's reliability in the long term.

More troubling news is that the Yunus-Jamaat alliance puts Islamist conservatism as its first ideological position. Maintaining a regional balance is not on its agenda. Historically, though, Bangladesh's development and global relevance have overwhelmingly relied on its external partnerships, such as India ties, trade with the West and the Gulf, and active engagement in global and regional forums.

The current pro-Pakistan ideological alignment, be it real or perceived, unsettles the idea of Bangladesh on which the nation was born in 1971. Yunus's pact with Islamist fundamentalists such as Jamaat is a warning sign for the Western partners of Bangladesh over troubles in governance, counter-terrorism and counter-extremism cooperation, uncertainty of the political tidings, and complications in trade.

Even if Yunus downplays his alliance with the Jamaat as being temporary and transactional in consideration of domestic politics, the developments are worrisome enough to quell anxieties. History is witness to the fact that political alliances do not remain confined to just electoral battles.

Such political conveniences often translate into shaping both domestic and foreign policies, positions, decisions, and actions. Such alliances remain neither transactional nor temporary or pragmatic, testing the foundational principles of Bangladesh's formation, such as strategic independence, sovereignty, and liberation. This, obviously, gives an opening for inimical external pressures on Bangladesh itself.

Whenever its formal diplomacy has failed, Pakistan has historically resorted to leveraging religious and ideological manoeuvrings to reassert its influence in South Asia. Bangladesh's political situation, which amplifies Jamaat's ideological position, either intentionally or otherwise, could open such doors to Pakistan for exerting pressure through narratives, social influence, and its diaspora, creating a wedge in the regional cohesion.

After working so hard for decades to insulate itself from such proxy politics from Pakistan, the regression in the Bangladeshi political climate through the Yunus-Jamaat nexus could irreparably damage its standing globally.