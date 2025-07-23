Yunus Turns To Pakistan’s Ally Turkey: Bangladesh Races To Arm With Tanks, Rockets And Guns Aimed At India?

Bangladesh Turkey Defence Ties: The runway lights at Dhaka’s military airport glowed faintly on the evening of July 21. A sleek Air Force aircraft taxied before taking off into the night. Onboard was Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, one of the most powerful men in Bangladesh’s interim government, heading to Istanbul, Turkey.

This was not a routine visit. It was a quiet but telling signal of something deeper brewing between Bangladesh and Turkey. Behind closed doors in Dhaka, the interim government led by Mohammed Yunus has begun redrawing the nation’s military roadmap. And in that plan, Turkey is fast replacing China as the go-to partner for weapons, war machines and battlefield technology.

Two Chiefs, One City

Earlier this month, Bangladesh’s Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan had also flown out of Dhaka. While his itinerary officially marked a private U.S. visit, a crucial segment of his journey placed him in Turkey between July 22 and 25. Both the Navy and Air Force heads being in Istanbul during the same week was not a coincidence. It was a calibrated show of intent.

Invited by Turkish military leadership, they are now holding meetings that could redefine Bangladesh’s defense ties. Discussions are reportedly centered around arms deals, joint training and strategic cooperation. The focus? Building a new defense spine that is not Chinese.

Guns, Rockets and Tanks

The early signs of this tilt had surfaced last year when Bangladesh quietly acquired 18 Boran 105 mm howitzer guns from Turkey’s MKE Corporation. Those who know the defense corridors in Dhaka say this is only the beginning. There is an active plan to scale that number up to 200 units in the coming years.

In the pipeline are Turkish-made TRG-230 and TRG-300 rocket systems, which are designed for high-speed and long-range devastation. Otokar’s Tulpar light tanks are also on the wishlist. If deals go through, Bangladesh will gain battlefield mobility it has not had before.

A Silent Goodbye to China?

China has long been the dominant force in supplying arms to Dhaka. But the mood is shifting. Earlier this month, an official trip by Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman to Beijing was cancelled without much explanation. The visit had been planned under an invitation by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Its quiet withdrawal has set tongues wagging in South Block and beyond.

For decades, Beijing had counted Bangladesh among its reliable strategic partners in South Asia. But the new signals from Dhaka suggest that loyalty may no longer be guaranteed.

The Man Behind the Curtain

Observers in Dhaka say Yunus is shaping a new foreign policy doctrine through the backdoor of military diplomacy. His meetings with Turkish Defense Industry Secretary Haluk Görgün during a hush-hush visit on July 8 were not just ceremonial.

Görgün met all three service chiefs. But it was his private conversation with Yunus, arranged discreetly by Bangladesh’s military intelligence wing, that raised eyebrows.

Sources familiar with the visit say that the mood was warm. Mutual interests were discussed. The tone was strategic, not transactional.

A Broader Ideological Bond

At the centre of this new closeness lies more than just weapons. There is an ideological undercurrent that aligns Yunus’ worldview with that of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Both share a deep admiration for the Islamic world’s lost past. Erdoğan dreams of reviving the Caliphate-era influence. Yunus, meanwhile, faces growing pressure from Islamist groups within Bangladesh’s political ecosystem.

The shift from China’s secular and communist approach to Turkey’s faith-infused military industrial complex is practical as well as philosophical.

What’s Next

If Bangladesh continues on this path, it may soon sign deals that permanently alter its security alignment in South Asia. Indian defense watchers are already tracking this evolution with unease. The presence of two military chiefs in Istanbul, both negotiating arms deals simultaneously, could well be the start of a strategic triangle between Dhaka, Ankara and Islamabad.

For now, the Yunus administration is not saying much. But in the skies above Istanbul and in the corridors of Turkish defense halls, a new kind of partnership is taking shape – one that may redraw regional equations far beyond the Bay of Bengal.