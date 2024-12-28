Bangladesh is reportedly witnessing the emergence of a new terror network modeled after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to a senior Bangladeshi journalist, Mohammad Yunus, a controversial figure, is allegedly orchestrating the establishment of a militant force named the Islamic Revolutionary Army (IRA). This exclusive expose highlights a concerning development that could have far-reaching implications for regional and global security.

The Islamic Revolutionary Army, reportedly inspired by the structure of the IRGC, aims to train militants on the lines of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi rebels in Yemen. Yunus’ plan, referred to as Operation Octopus, seeks to create a sprawling terror network across South Asia. Much like the IRGC, which operates as the "head" with various terror groups acting as its "tentacles," the IRA intends to employ a similar operational model to expand its influence and execute its objectives.

Reports suggest that the IRA’s leadership will consist of radicalized student leaders who were allegedly involved in plotting against Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Yunus has reportedly allocated 100 crore Bangladeshi Taka to fund this operation, with further financial plans involving illicit drug trade channels developed in collaboration with Pakistan's ISI.

If successful, the IRA could pose significant threats not only to Bangladesh but also to neighboring countries like India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Additionally, Yunus’ alleged terror network could destabilize regional power dynamics, raising concerns for global players like China and the United States.

Operation Octopus, if realized, would align with other terror networks such as Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan, Jemaah Islamiyah in Indonesia, and Abu Sayyaf in the Philippines, creating a transnational network with a unified agenda.