Zelensky Demands Seat At Peace Table, Heads To Washington After Trump-Putin Summit

Ukrainian President Zelensky reacted to the Trump–Putin Alaska summit, stressing Ukraine must be included in peace talks. He will meet Trump in Washington to seek stronger international support and push for security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with the U.S. President Donald Trump after the Trump–Putin summit in Alaska ended without a ceasefire or peace deal.

Zelensky said the call was “long and substantive.” He confirmed that Trump briefly outlined the main points of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky then announced: “On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation.”

In a social media post Zelensky said that Europe must be involved in ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security.

Official reactions have revealed that Trump suggested Ukraine must approve any deal, he hinted at land swaps and security guarantees but no agreement was finalised.

Meanwhile, Zelensky emphasized that any peace talks must include Ukraine directly. He rejected discussions that excluded Kyiv, and warned against sidelining Ukraine in decisions over its future.

Zelensky also backed Trump’s proposal for a three-way summit with Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. He said such a format would allow leaders to address key issues directly, with Europe helping provide security guarantees.

The summit itself did not yield any ceasefire or peace deal, though Trump described it as “productive.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s upcoming trip to Washington is seen as a crucial step by experts to coordinate stronger international support for Ukraine.