Zelensky Praises Trump’s Gaza Peace Deal, Urges Similar Push To End Russia’s War In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, congratulating him on brokering the Gaza peace agreement and expressing hope that a similar approach could help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Zelensky described the call as "very positive and productive." He wrote, “I congratulated @POTUS on his success and the Middle East deal he was able to secure, which is an outstanding achievement. If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well, including the Russian war.”

Zelensky also briefed Trump on Russia’s recent attacks targeting Kyiv’s energy infrastructure and voiced his appreciation for Trump’s “willingness to support us.”

The leaders reportedly explored new strategies to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Zelensky noted that concrete proposals were on the table, “There are good options and solid ideas on how to truly strengthen us,” he said, emphasizing the importance of compelling Moscow to engage in genuine diplomacy. “There needs to be readiness on the Russian side to engage in real diplomacy; this can be achieved through strength. Thank you, Mr. President!” he added.

I had a call with US President Donald Trump—a very positive and productive one. I congratulated @POTUS on his success and the Middle East deal he was able to secure, which is an outstanding achievement. If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped… pic.twitter.com/gDuEANq2e6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2025

Trump’s announcement on Thursday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to phase one of his Gaza peace plan, including a ceasefire and the release of hostages, has been widely praised by world leaders as a diplomatic breakthrough.

The dynamic between Zelensky and Trump has notably improved since a tense public exchange at the White House in February. Since then, Trump has referred to the Ukrainian leader as a “nice guy” and reaffirmed his support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, which began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

In August, Zelensky returned to Washington following Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. During his visit, Trump reiterated America’s readiness to back European-led efforts toward a peace settlement in Ukraine. “People are being killed, and we want to stop that,” Trump said at the time. “I would not say it's not the end of the road. We have a good chance of doing it. It's been almost four years now.”

He also hinted at a potential trilateral summit, stating he anticipated a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin ahead of his own proposed talks with both leaders.

However, just last month, Trump expressed frustration with the Kremlin, stating he was “very disappointed” in President Putin and revealed plans for new measures aimed at reducing casualties in the ongoing war.

Ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict has remained one of Trump’s stated foreign policy priorities, a theme he has consistently underscored since his presidential campaign.