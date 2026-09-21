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Zelensky to meet Trump in New York as Russia-Ukraine attacks intensify: why the meeting matters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US President Donald Trump in New York as Russia-Ukraine hostilities intensify and Washington pushes for de-escalation and renewed peace talks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Zelensky to meet Trump in New York as Russia-Ukraine attacks intensify: why the meeting matters
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Zelensky to meet Trump in New York as Russia-Ukraine attacks intensify: why the meeting matters
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